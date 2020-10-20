IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 38th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 117/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 34 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Murugan Ashwin bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL