IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 38th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 44 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

James Neesham bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

