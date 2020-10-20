Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 38th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 38th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 44 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.



James Neesham bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
Oct 20, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Dhawan’s historic hundred leads DC to 164/5 vs KXIP
Oct 20, 2020 21:18 IST

latest news

Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark
Oct 20, 2020 21:16 IST
Dhawan creates history with back-to-back tons in IPL
Oct 20, 2020 21:16 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking bribe in Delhi office
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.