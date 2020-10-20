Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 101 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

14 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one.

7 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.



10 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one.

15 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 10.1. At the same stage, DC were 83/2. Kings XI Punjab need 64 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:08 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Delhi sees 3,579 new Covid cases, highest in 25 days
Oct 20, 2020 23:15 IST
Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Women voters outnumber men, but fewer fielded
Oct 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Hydrogen-enriched CNG plant opens at Raj Ghat depot, Delhi soon to get 50 hydrogen-powered buses
Oct 20, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.