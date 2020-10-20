Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 141 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

11 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.



Daniel Sams bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.4. At the same stage, DC were 117/3. Kings XI Punjab need 24 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 4.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:04 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Ujjain illicit hooch tragedy: 12 booked under NSA, 9 police personnel suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:04 IST
Uttarakhand adds 241 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally at 58,601; 13 more die
Oct 20, 2020 23:04 IST
Meet this 21-year-old budding calligrapher from south Kashmir
Oct 20, 2020 23:03 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 19
Oct 20, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.