IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 141 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

11 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Daniel Sams bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 9.4. At the same stage, DC were 117/3. Kings XI Punjab need 24 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 4.8.

