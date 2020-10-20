IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 49 runs for the loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started the chase for Kings XI Punjab, with Mayank Agarwal still at the crease.

Daniel Sams bowled the 1st over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Daniel Sams who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 25 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.8. At the same stage, DC were 44/1. Kings XI Punjab need 116 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.7.

