IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, death overs highlights

At the end of first innings of today's IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals have managed to get to a total of 157/8. In the last five overs, DC managed to score 64 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer (73 runs).

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who managed to keep things tight giving away just 3 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell who managed to keep things tight giving away just 4 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs were scored off it.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 19th over of the inning where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 14 runs but also lost a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit 2 sixes and 3 fours to ensure 20 runs were scored off it.

KXIP will have to chase down the target of 158 at 7.9 runs per over.

