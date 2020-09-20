Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, death overs highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between DC and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:35 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of first innings of today's IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals have managed to get to a total of 157/8. In the last five overs, DC managed to score 64 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer (73 runs).

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who managed to keep things tight giving away just 3 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell who managed to keep things tight giving away just 4 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs were scored off it.



Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 19th over of the inning where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 14 runs but also lost a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit 2 sixes and 3 fours to ensure 20 runs were scored off it.

KXIP will have to chase down the target of 158 at 7.9 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China expected to hold Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Moldo on border stand-off
Sep 20, 2020 21:43 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
Sep 20, 2020 20:58 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Mayank begin Punjab’s 158-run chase
Sep 20, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

Onion exporters permitted by Centre to send some trucks to Bangladesh
Sep 20, 2020 21:48 IST
TikTok-Oracle deal: Here’s everything you need to know about it
Sep 20, 2020 21:47 IST
Bike-borne killers shoot dead school principal in broad daylight in Gorakhpur
Sep 20, 2020 21:46 IST
Reconciling glamour with functionality
Sep 20, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.