IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP- DC innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 2nd match of IPL 2020 between DC and KXIP is currently on at Dubai. KXIP won the toss and decided to field. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi, who have scored 21 runs and lost 3 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell who managed to keep things tight, conceding just 5 runs off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami. It was a good over for KXIP as they managed to pick up an important wicket and also gave away just 2 runs.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell who kept things tight as DC managed to score just 1 run off it.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored only 5 runs and also lost 2 important wickets.

Chris Jordan bowled the 5th over of the innings where the DC Batsmen scored 8 runs including a four.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 4.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 84 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL