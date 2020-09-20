IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- DC innings, overs 11-15 highlights

Sections
The big clash between DC and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:58 IST

At the end of 15 overs in the 2nd match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals total is 93/5. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs and lost 2 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham who conceded 7 runs off the over.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 12th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 8 runs including a four.

Krishnappa Gowtham bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs were scored off it.



Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 14th over which turned out to be a good over for KXIP, as they picked up a wicket and conceded 7 runs.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 15th over of the innings where he picked up a wicket and conceded 7 runs.

The run rate at the end of the 15th over is 6.2 runs per over. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 124 runs.

