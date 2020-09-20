Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 2nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. KXIP won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 5 overs is 33/1.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje. He managed to keep things tight giving away just 5 runs in the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohit Sharma. KXIP scored 9 runs off it including a six.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who had a decent over as just 5 runs came off it.



Anrich Nortje bowled the 4th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

Mohit Sharma bowled the 5th over of the innings which was a tight over considering only 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 overs is 6.6. At the same stage DC were 21/3. KXIP needs 125 runs off the next 15 overs at 8.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Rabada gets Gowtham, KXIP’s hopes rest on Mayank
Sep 20, 2020 23:04 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
Sep 20, 2020 22:42 IST

latest news

More than 2 dozen people, groups involved in Iran’s arms programs to be sanctioned: Report
Sep 20, 2020 23:03 IST
Law student booked under Official Secrets Act for making video inside police station in Mumbai
Sep 20, 2020 23:03 IST
15% teaching posts lying vacant in Chandigarh govt schools: Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST
Pained by NDTV’s 2008 show on Hindu Terror: Suresh Chavhanke tells SC
Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.