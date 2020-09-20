IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 11-15 highlights

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 15 overs is 98/5.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a six and 9 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who had a good over as just 4 runs came off it.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

Axar Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings where he kept things tight, as Kings XI Punjab batsmen could score only 4 runs off the over.

Mohit Sharma bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four and a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 overs is 6.5. At the same stage DC were 93/5. KXIP needs 60 runs off the next 5 overs at 12.0 runs per over.

