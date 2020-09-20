Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights

KXIP won the toss and decided to bowl first against DC in the 2nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 10 overs is 55 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a good over for KXIP as he managed to pick up 2 wickets and gave away just 2 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who picked up a wicket and also conceded only 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel, who kept things tight giving away just 3 runs off the over.



Marcus Stoinis bowled the 9th over of the innings. 9 runs were scored off the over including a four.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings which was a good one for DC as they picked up a wicket and also gave away only 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 5.5. At the same stage DC were 49/3. KXIP needs 103 runs off the next 10 overs at 10.3 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Rabada gets Gowtham, KXIP’s hopes rest on Mayank
Sep 20, 2020 23:04 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar
Sep 20, 2020 22:42 IST

latest news

More than 2 dozen people, groups involved in Iran’s arms programs to be sanctioned: Report
Sep 20, 2020 23:03 IST
Law student booked under Official Secrets Act for making video inside police station in Mumbai
Sep 20, 2020 23:03 IST
15% teaching posts lying vacant in Chandigarh govt schools: Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST
Pained by NDTV’s 2008 show on Hindu Terror: Suresh Chavhanke tells SC
Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.