IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP- KXIP innings, overs 6-10 highlights

In Match 2 of IPL 2020, chasing a target of 158 runs, KXIP's score at the end of 10 overs is 55 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a good over for KXIP as he managed to pick up 2 wickets and gave away just 2 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who picked up a wicket and also conceded only 5 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel, who kept things tight giving away just 3 runs off the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 9th over of the innings. 9 runs were scored off the over including a four.

Axar Patel bowled the 10th over of the innings which was a good one for DC as they picked up a wicket and also gave away only 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 overs is 5.5. At the same stage DC were 49/3. KXIP needs 103 runs off the next 10 overs at 10.3 runs per over.

