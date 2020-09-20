IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Shikhar Dhawan one fifty away from equalling Suresh Raina’s huge IPL record

Delhi Capitals star batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be on the verge of equaling Suresh Raina’s huge Indian Premier League milestone on Sunday. DC will play their opening game of the 13th edition of IPL against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, and Dhawan will be eager to give his side a good start.

The left-handed batsman has scored 37 half-centuries in 159 IPL matches so far. If he manages to get one more fifty on Sunday, he will equal Raina’s record of 38 IPL fifties - which is the highest by any Indian player.

Overall, Dhawan and Raina will remain at the 2nd place in the list of players with most IPL fifties with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner leading the charts with 44 half centuries to his name.

Dhawan is also on the verge of becoming the 11th Indian batsmen to hit 100 IPL sixes. To do so, he needs only four big hits, which can happen on Sunday when DC take on KXIP. Overall, Dhawan will be the 19th player in the world to do so if reaches the landmark.

Meanwhile, speaking at the virtual press conference, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said that his team is well-balanced heading into the tournament. “We really have a balanced side. There is a lot of competition for middle-order slots. Rahane gives us more depth to our batting,” he said.

“Shikhar had as good a last season as anybody. Prithvi has been training very well. Shreyas has had his best 12 months for the Indian team. We have Pant, Hetmyer, and Alex Carey (both left-handers), which gives us a good mix of left-right combinations. We have our bases covered,” Ponting added.