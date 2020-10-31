IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 51st match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 78/6. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 11th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

6 runs and 2 wickets came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 5.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 104 runs.

