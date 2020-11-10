IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 60th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 118/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

6 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Kieron Pollard bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 158 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL