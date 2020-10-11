IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 27th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 111/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 14th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 15th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 148 runs.

