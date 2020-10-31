IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 51st match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 110 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 25 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer who contributed 35 runs to the innings.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

11 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult.

The 20th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 111 at 5.5 runs per over.

