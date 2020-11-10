Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 60th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 156 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 64 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who contributed 96 runs to the innings.

Jayant Yadav bowled the 16th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.



Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. 8 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 157 at 7.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Nov 10, 2020 22:19 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Nov 10, 2020 22:15 IST
22-year-old man booked for rape of minor wife
Nov 10, 2020 22:18 IST
Brand Yogi gets a boost as BJP warms up for 2022 UP elections with bypoll sweep
Nov 10, 2020 21:59 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Nov 10, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.