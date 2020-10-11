IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sections
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 78 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

13 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 sixes.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.



Harshal Patel bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.8. At the same stage, DC were 80/2. Mumbai Indians need 85 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.5.

