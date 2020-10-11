IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 130 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis and it was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.7. At the same stage, DC were 111/3. Mumbai Indians need 33 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.6.

