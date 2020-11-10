IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Sections
The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:38 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 157 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

3 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one.

10 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one.



Axar Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, DC were 118/4. Mumbai Indians need 31 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.2.

