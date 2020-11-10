Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 21:56 IST

Chasing a target of 157 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 58 runs for the loss of one wicket. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians, with Rohit Sharma still at the crease.

8 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

18 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.



Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one as 13 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 11.6. At the same stage, DC were 35/3. Mumbai Indians need 99 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.6.

