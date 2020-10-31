IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 111 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 27 runs without the loss of any wicket. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one.

4 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.4. At the same stage, DC were 19/2. Mumbai Indians need 84 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 5.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL