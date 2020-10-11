IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Mumbai Indians have won the 27th match of IPL 2020 by 5 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who contributed 53 runs to the innings.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

8 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Mumbai Indians batsmen hit a four.

The 18th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one as 8 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled only 4 balls in the 20th over of the game and gave away 10 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face RR at Dubai whereas Mumbai Indians will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

