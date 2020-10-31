IPL 2020, DC vs MI: ‘I would not be too sure,’ Kumar Sangakkara ‘worried’ for Delhi Capitals’ playoff possibilities

Delhi Capitals looked like the side to beat after 9 matches. They were leading the points table after 9 games with 7 wins and just two losses. The batting was looking assured with all batsmen firing while the bowling department led by Kagiso Rabada was getting the job the done. But things have gone a little downhill in the last few matches. They have lost their last 3 games and looked susceptible while batting.

The batsmen only managed 131 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost the match by a mammoth 88 run-margin. It was significant as the equation is likely to come down to the Net Run Rate at the end of the 14 matches. As they play their last two games, Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is worried about DC’s playoff spot.

“I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, their batting hasn’t really looked as strong as it should’ve,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Live’.

“It’s highly dependent on their top-order, no of the other batsman have got the quick runs. So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure,” he added.

It’s a mad scramble for the play-offs. With only Mumbai Indians securing a berth, six teams are in the hunt for the remaining three spots.

“Well, Mumbai is quiet secure, I think RCB will make it there (playoffs) as well,” Sangakkara said.

The former wicketkeeper batsman predicted a top four finish for King XI Punjab, who have infused life into their campaign with five consecutive wins and suffered their first defeat in weeks against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

“I would say, Kings XI Punjab will make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one.”Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said it will be a close battle between KXIP and Rajsthan Royals for the final play-off spot.

“My three teams, which will qualify are, DC, RCB and Mumbai Indians. These are the three that will qualify.

“And I think it is going to be pretty close between RR and Kings XI, these are the two teams, out of which you will get the fourth team,” Gavaskar added.

(with PTI inputs)