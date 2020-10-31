IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard gives important update on Rohit Sharma’s injury

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma missed his fourth game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020 on the trot on Saturday with Kieron Pollard standing in as the captain for the team against Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury during MI’s match against KXIP earlier this month, and since then, he has been on the bench. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

But despite Rohit’s absence, MI have continued to dominate, and have only lost one out of three games without their captain. On Sunday, MI put on an all-round performance to pick up a 9-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan starred for the team as MI chased down the meagre target of 111 in 14.2 overs.

After the win, Pollard was asked to give an update on Rohit Sharma’s return. The former West Indies captain said that Rohit is getting better and will hopefully be in action soon.

“Rohit is getting better and he’s getting there. Hopefully he’ll be back soon, we’re excited,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

A controversy has already brewed over Rohit Sharma’s injury after he was not included in squads for the upcoming India tour of Australia. Rohit has not been included in the squads for any of the three formats, but on the other hand, Mayank Agarwal, who had also suffered a hamstring injury was named in all three squads, while KL Rahul was named as the vice-captain in Rohit’s absence.

The discussion over Rohit Sharma increased further after the batsman was seen practicing at the nets last week with fans confused over the batsman’s extent of injury.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who were the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2020.