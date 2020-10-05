Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:22 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 19th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 85/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.



Mohammed Siraj bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Isuru Udana. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 170 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

