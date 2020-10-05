IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 19th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 85/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Isuru Udana. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 170 runs.

