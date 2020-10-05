IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 19th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 134/3. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Moeen Ali which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

8 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. DC batsmen hit a four.

Moeen Ali bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 178 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL