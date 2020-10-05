IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Axar Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, DC were 85/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 134 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.4.

