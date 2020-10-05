IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

10 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 4th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.6. At the same stage, DC were 53/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 159 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL