IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 197 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

10 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.



The 4th over was bowled by Axar Patel which was a decent one as 7 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.6. At the same stage, DC were 53/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 159 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

