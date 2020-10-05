IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Delhi Capitals have won the 19th match of IPL 2020 by 59 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted for a total of 137 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 43 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali who contributed 32 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was a decent one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

3 runs and 2 wickets came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

The 19th over was bowled by Anrich Nortje which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Harshal Patel bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face RR at Sharjah whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet CSK in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL