IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Preview: With final chance to qualify, DC, RCB look to break losing streak

IPL 2020: In the penultimate fixture of the league stage, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to break their losing streak with an eye on playoffs.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s RCB have lost their last three games. (IPL/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League is a long tournament and form is a fickle thing. If there are two teams that exemplify this remark at this moment, it’s Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There was a stage in IPL 2020 when DC were touted to be one of the favourites to win the season, whereas RCB’s Virat Kohli kept winning games showcasing that they are back to win in IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

But how things have changed. DC have lost four games on the trot, and now have to fight tooth and nail to qualify for the playoffs. Kohli’s RCB have lost three games in a row to find themselves in a similar position. DC and RCB will square off against each other for one final chance to make it through to the playoffs and both teams will be hoping to end their losing streak and take a giant step towards the top four.

The team that wins will certify itself a spot in the top four, and even though a defeat will not rule them out - it will certainly deteriorate their chances further due to the Net Run Rate factor.

Hence, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli have a lot to play for in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Kohli has already fired the first shots - “In IPL, I have always been a Bangalore boy,” he had said after the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, indicating that he would be giving his all in this contest.

But Iyer & Co. possess a well-balanced unit which they would hope to come together nicely to put on a match-winning performance. RCB would hope AB de Villiers and skipper Kohli can deliver their best with the bat, while DC will once again pin their hopes on Shikhar Dhawan returning to his roaring form.

