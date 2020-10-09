IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 23rd match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 87/4. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 44 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Andrew Tye bowled the 6th over of the innings where the DC batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 9th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 174 runs.

