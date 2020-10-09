IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Sections
The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Oct 09, 2020

At the end of 15 overs of the 23rd match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 122/5. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Andrew Tye which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six.



Rahul Tewatia bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

