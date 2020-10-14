IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 30th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 33 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Jofra Archer bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Ben Stokes bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

