IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:19 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 23rd match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 184 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 62 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Shimron Hetmyer was the highest scorer with 45 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shimron Hetmyer and Harshal Patel who contributed 40 runs to the innings.

Andrew Tye bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi.

10 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.



Andrew Tye bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 22 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 185 at 9.2 runs per over.

