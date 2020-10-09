IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 185 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 65 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

8 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Harshal Patel where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.5. At the same stage, DC were 87/4. Rajasthan Royals need 120 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.0.

