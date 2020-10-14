IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 85 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 9 runs from the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

14 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.5. At the same stage, DC were 79/2. Rajasthan Royals need 77 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.7.

