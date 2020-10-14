Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:15 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 85 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Axar Patel bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 9 runs from the over.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.



14 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.5. At the same stage, DC were 79/2. Rajasthan Royals need 77 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.7.

