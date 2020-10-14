Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 123 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four.



5 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.2. At the same stage, DC were 129/3. Rajasthan Royals need 39 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

