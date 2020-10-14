Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

10 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.

Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

16 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje.



The 4th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.6. At the same stage, DC were 33/2. Rajasthan Royals need 119 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
Oct 14, 2020 21:05 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 14, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for coronavirus
Oct 14, 2020 22:31 IST
HP assembly speaker, minister Markanda among 247 test positive for Covid
Oct 14, 2020 22:24 IST
Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked a point for missing Juve game
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Vikas Khanna asks how people forget native language after moving abroad
Oct 14, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.