IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
The 30th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Chasing a target of 162 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
10 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.
Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.
16 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje.
The 4th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.
3 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.
The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.6. At the same stage, DC were 33/2. Rajasthan Royals need 119 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.9.
