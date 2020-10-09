IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 185 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 33 runs for the loss of one wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started the chase for Rajasthan Royals, with Yashasvi Jaiswal still at the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

3 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.6. At the same stage, DC were 43/2. Rajasthan Royals need 152 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

