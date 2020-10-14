IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Delhi Capitals have won the 30th match of IPL 2020 by 13 runs, Rajasthan Royals were restricted for a total of 148 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Ben Stokes was the highest scorer with 41 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson who contributed 46 runs to the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a four.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

The 19th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 20th over was bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an decent one as 8 runs came off it along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face CSK at Sharjah whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet RCB in their respective next matches.

