LIVE BLOG DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Injury-laden Delhi Capitals on backfoot against buoyant Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs RR: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match No.30 today in Dubai in UAE. DC are struggling with injuries and the Royals will look to capitalise... Oct 14, 2020



IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals met barely 5 days ago in the Indian Premier League. That time DC emerged on top thanks to an all-round show led by Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel. But a lot has changed since then, Delhi Capitals have lost Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant due to injuries and the Royals have finally got back to winning ways. Steve Smith would be hoping the Royals can turn the tables and beat DC to spice-up the points table when they meet today in IPL 2020 match No. 30 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai. Follow DC vs RR, IPL 2020 live score here: 17:50 hrs IST DC vs RR: Should Ben Stoke continue to open for Royals? I think he should to be honest. Steve Smith was pretty happy to know at the post-match presentation that his move to send Stokes up with Buttler had surprised many. With Tewatia and Riyan Parag proving that they can be trusted to provide the finishing touches to the Royals innings, it might not be a bad idea to continue with Stokes and Buttler at the top. And besides, after a couple of days of training Stokes is sure to have shrugged off his quarantine blues.



17: 42 hrs IST Ajinkya Rahane at No.3 for Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant’s injury has finally opened up the doors for Ajinkya Rahane. He played his first match of this IPL against MI. With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw opening the innings, Rahane had to bat at No.3 and looks like he will continue to bat at the same position against the Royals today.





17:38 hrs IST DC vs RR, IPL 2020 live score: Raise your hand if you are a Rahul Tewatia fan Well I’d the first one to raise my both hands. If 2020 is the toughest question paper, then Rahul is the answer. What a time he has had in this IPL. Tewatia once again played a major role in helping RR end their 4-match losing run against SRH.Tewatia top scored with an unbeaten 45 with a strike rate of 160.71. He has now scored 189 runs, among RR players only Samson has scored more. However, Tewatia’s average of 37.80 is the highest by a RR player. (More than 4 innings). Rahul Tewatia is the only player to score 3 30+ scores for RR in IPL 2020 and has faced the most balls by an RR player in IPL 2020. He has a strike rate of 152.41, 3rd best by a RR player.





17:30 hrs IST Prithvi Shaw, the man to watch out in Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw is the 2nd highest scorer for DC this season having scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 150.74 His strike rate is 2nd best in the DC side among players who have played 100+ balls. His 2 fifty plus scores are the joint most by a DC player this season. He has been a revelation in the powerplay. Prithvi Shaw is the only player to score 100+ runs at a strike rate of above 140 in this IPL.





17:22 hrs IST DC vs RR live score, IPL 2020: Can Royals turn it around Two youngsters - Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia stitched a super partnership against SRH to bring RR back to winning ways. Ben Stokes too is back in mix and we expect him to hit the straps soon. If the Royals can beat DC then it will open up the points table.





17:16 hrs IST Ishant Sharma ruled out from IPL 2020 Rishabh Pant’s injury is not the only concern for DC. Their most experienced pacer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the entire tournament. It is true that Ishant wasn’t playing an active part in DC’s playing XI but his presence in the dressing room was of immense importance. DC had the option to even rest one among Anrich Nortje or Kagiso Rabada and play Ishan. But now, there will be added pressure on the South Africa pacers to bear the burden.





17:10 hrs IST DC vs RR - What happened when they met last time On October 9, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals met for the first time in IPL 2020. In the match Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stonis pushed DC to 184 for 8, batting first. In reply, the Royals never quite looked like chasing the total down, they were bowled out for 138 in 19.4 overs as DC won by 46 runs.





17:00 hrs IST Rishabh Pant’s injury big set back for DC DC captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed in their last match against MI that Rishabh Pant is out for more than a week with a hamstring injury. This is set to completely change the balance of the DC side. Not only Pant was a crucial batsman but his presence in the side also allowed DC to play Shimron Hetmyer as an overseas batsman but now they have play Alax Carrey as the wicket-keeper batsman, meaning Hetmyer might find it difficult to get a spot in the XI.



