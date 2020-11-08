Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:54 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 59th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 137/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 35 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled the 13th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.



6 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 9.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 182 runs.

