IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 59th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at ABU DHABI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bat. Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 50 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Jason Holder. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

10 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 fours.



The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Jason Holder and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six and 3 fours to ensure 18 runs came off the over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 200 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

