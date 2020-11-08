IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Sections
The big clash between SRH and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:53 IST

Chasing a target of 190 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 129 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis who kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs.



9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.6. At the same stage, DC were 139/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 61 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 12.2.

