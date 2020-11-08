IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Delhi Capitals have won the 59th match of IPL 2020 by 17 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were restricted for a total of 172 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer with 67 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Abdul Samad and Kane Williamson who contributed 57 runs to the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis where he kept things tight.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with 3 wickets.

4 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

