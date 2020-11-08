Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Delhi Capitals have won the 59th match of IPL 2020 by 17 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were restricted for a total of 172 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer with 67 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Abdul Samad and Kane Williamson who contributed 57 runs to the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis where he kept things tight.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 12 runs from the over.



Kagiso Rabada bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with 3 wickets.

4 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Nov 09, 2020 01:03 IST
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 09, 2020 02:15 IST
US Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say it’s time to heal
Nov 09, 2020 02:01 IST
Joe Biden’s India connection runs deep
Nov 09, 2020 01:49 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.