IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: ‘He just started walking,’ Shimron Hetmyer reacts to Shikhar Dhawan’s bizarre dismissal

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form in the IPL, hitting his fourth fifty of the season, to go along with twin centuries. Dhawan top-scored for DC with 78, and along with a wonderful 42 not out from Shimron Hetmyer took the Capitals to a strong total of 189/3. During his innings, Dhawan six fours and two sixes and looked set to become only the second player in the history of IPL to make it three centuries in one season before his knock came to an end.

Sandeep Sharma sent down a full toss, and Dhawan, trying to play a reverse paddle, missed the ball altogether. The ball rapped the batsman on the pads and even before the umpire could raise his finger, Dhawan started walking, which eventually led to the umpire officially giving the DC batsman out.

Immediately, just when Dhawan began his walk, the commentators on air, questioned if the ball had hit Dhawan outside the line of off. And rightly so, when the reply aired on the big screen, the impact indeed was outside off. Strangely, no one – including Dhawan – referred the dismissal. Even Hetmyer, who was at the non-striker’s end did not refer the call upstairs either, or at least have a word with Dhawan. Had the review been taken, Dhawan would have survived and who knows, perhaps even scored another three-digit score.

After the innings, Hetmyer revealed that he indeed felt that the ball’s impact was outside off. “I thought that LBW call was impact outside off as well, but honestly he just started walking, so next time I’ll have to make sure I call him back,” he said.

Hetmyer, making a return to the team, struck four fours and a six to remain unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls. With that, he took his tally to 180 runs from 11 matches. Before this, his only relevant contribution had been an innings of 45 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the Capitals won by 46 runs. Hetmyer revealed what it felt for him to return to a big match and bat the way he did.

“Every challenge is an opportunity, and I took it with both hands today. We have a good total and hopefully we come out on top in this contest. The pitch is fantastic to bat on, and the bowlers have to execute their plans well, and get them in the right areas,” said the West Indies batsman.

Dhawan’s knock of 78 took his tally past the 600-run mark for the season, making him only the second batsman from the franchise to get there after Rishabh Pant’s 684 runs in 2018.