DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will Kane Williamson return for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs SRH: Follow live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League in the UAE. Follow live action and updates of all the action of IPL Match Today.
IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Delhi Capitals will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad after picking up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the contest after losing by 7 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC are riding high with two wins, while SRH are in all sorts of troubles with two losses. There is a chance that SRH will be making a few changes in the team and the addition of Kane Williamson is likely going to be one of them. DC, on other hand, could also think of making a chance to fit in Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI, who at the moment, has been on the sidelines.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match:
SRH Predicted XI against DC: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan
DC Predicted XI against SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
“I don’t know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job,” he said in an online press conference ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.
“To be honest, I didn’t get what I should have but it’s okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That’s is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do,” he conceded, touching upon the disappointment of not turning up more for India.” READ MORE
Matches won by DC: 6
Matches won by SRH: 9
Matched played in India: 14 (DC 6, SRH 8)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (DC 0, SRH 1)
DC average score against SRH: 154
SRH average score against DC: 146
Most runs for DC: 328 (Rishabh Pant)
Most runs for SRH: 329 (David Warner)
Most wickets for DC: 6 (Amit Mishra)
Most wickets for SRH: 11 (Bhuveshwar Kumar)
Most catches for DC: 5 (Shreyas Iyer)
Most catches for SRH: 6 (David Warner)
Sandeep Lamichhane has a huge following on social media. Will he be in action tonight for Delhi Capitals?
“If a player is getting overconfident, Ricky would remind them to not be so and if a player is low, Ponting would make sure he boosts them up and he knows exactly what to say. The best thing about him is he is a positive speaker, never heard him saying a single negative thing. Hence, the team atmosphere has had a positive impact because of him” - Amit Mishra, DC spinner, is impressed with Ricky Ponting’s man-management skills.”
1) SRH are on a five-match losing streak
2) Rishabh Pant has a strike-rate of 250 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar
3) Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumara only once
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad
Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad
Matches: 15
SRH Won: 9
DC Won: 6
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League. This is a contest between a Delhi Capitals team that is looking really good at the moment - with two wins in two matches. And a Sunrisers Hyderabad team that appears to be struggling with two defeats in the first two games. DC’s biggest strength is their strong middle-order, and co-incidentally, this is precisely what is SRH’s weakness. Interesting contest in store.