DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will Kane Williamson return for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Delhi Capitals will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad after picking up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering the contest after losing by 7 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC are riding high with two wins, while SRH are in all sorts of troubles with two losses. There is a chance that SRH will be making a few changes in the team and the addition of Kane Williamson is likely going to be one of them. DC, on other hand, could also think of making a chance to fit in Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI, who at the moment, has been on the sidelines.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match: