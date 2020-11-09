IPL 2020: Only one game left but race for Orange and Purple Cap is still heating up

Delhi Capitals booked their ticket into the final of the Indian Premier League 2020 by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. This is the first time in history that a Delhi franchise will be playing the final of IPL. It was an impressive all-round display by the team led by Shreyas Iyer as they overcame the challenge laid out by SRH.

DC had scored 189 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday with Shikhar Dhawan hitting 78 runs. SRH did not have the best of starts but they managed to stabilize the innings due to efforts from Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad. But they eventually fell short by a margin of 17 runs as Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets in the 19th over.

There is only one match left in the season but the race for Orange Cap and Purple Cap is still heating up. Let’s take a look at the contenders for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap:-

ORANGE CAP

There is only one contender who can challenge KL Rahul for the top position in IPL 2020. Dhawan scored 78 runs on Sunday to take his tally to 603 runs. Initially he did not manage to get going but the 13th edition of the IPL has seen Dhawan become a consistent match-winner for his franchise.

He is now 67 runs behind KL Rahul and will have a chance to grab hold of that coveted Cap when he takes the field on Tuesday.

PURPLE CAP

The race for the Purple Cap has been the most interesting one. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has led the line for the most wickets in the season with spectacular performances for DC this season. But he has faced stiff competition from MI’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has continued to push him. Rabada again managed to get the hold of the cap from Bumrah after taking four wickets against SRH.

The final will also be a match-up between two premier fast-bowlers. Trent Boult is also there on the list but the chances of him winning the Cap are low.