IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Preview: Marauding Delhi Capitals take on wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH: The Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team without a win in IPL 2020 (SRH/Twitter)

After registering two consecutive victories, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look forward to extending their winning streak when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match no. 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals remain the only unbeaten team other than Rajasthan Royals in the tournament so far. Under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer, the bunch of youngsters has been remarkable on the field, possessing a positive approach. After successfully prevailing in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab, they secured a convincing victory against the Chennai Super Kings, thereby leading the charts with a healthy net run-rate.

Iyer’s boys have been performing a balancing act on the field defying all the odds. Like in the series opener, the middle-order took the onus after the depletion of the top order. Whereas in the next clash, the openers provided the momentum and very less was left for the later batsmen.

Same goes with the bowlers – pacers have been taking regular wickets in their spells while spinners making impressive cameos with their abilities.

While the table-toppers look elegantly strong, their opponents – the Sunrisers have been reeling down with zero wins so far. After losing their opening match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they failed to make a comeback in their next face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Despite having a pack of dynamic players, SRH have been struggling to put together a clinical show. Skipper David Warner looked volatile against the RCB bowlers while his partner Jonny Bairstow was castled too soon by the KKR attack. The middle-order remains unsettled. Despite making a couple of changes, the rough patch persisted.

The only positive across games was Manish Pandey who showed his true character. He notched up a half-century against KKR and turned out to be the top scorer of the team. In such a situation, the SRH think tank needs to solidify the line-up with the inclusion of Kane Williamson who has been warming the benches till now.

DC Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

SRH Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan